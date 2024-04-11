‘We’re a special group of gentlemen who’ve known about Abergavenny being the centre of the universe for some time. We also know about the tunnels and the fairy realms. Yet every time we lift the manhole in Cross Street we’re greeted with a peculiar force field we just cannot penetrate. For some reason, you losers gained easy access. So now, you’ll take us to the entry point to the underworld. and from there our specialist team of marketing and content strategists will use a special mobile phone app to conquer the fairy realms. We will then use the hidden power of the fey folk to turn the whole world into a bespoke and global market town that we will rule for all eternity as an international community council!’