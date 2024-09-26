“It had been a heavy week,” explained Turnip. “And Paul’s bipolarity was probably a little bruised from all the binge drinking. He started ranting about how much he identified with seagulls and how he should move to the coast because that was his ‘spiritual home.’ I saw Big Tony’s nostril flare when he said that, but I kept my own counsel. Paul was about to have one of his episodes and it was best to let him talk himself out.