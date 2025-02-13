Turnip added, “I don’t know if any of your readers have spent any time around dragons but they’re impressive beasts. They look as solid as a mountain and as elusive as sunlight on water at the same time. They’re also almost like a big communal drug. Everyone in their vicinity gets a little high on their strength and wonder. Except that is, those on their hit list, and I can tell you now, the ancient bastard was in numero uno position when it came to our flame-throwing friend’s bad books.”