“According to Paul’s mum, as well as reading fortunes, back in the day the Earl was also partial to summoning up a demonic entity or two for his own amusement. Paul put the witch on speakerphone and she barked, ‘Listen you useless gang of cretins, the Earl is no meathead. He’s cut from a different cloth from you clowns. He doesn’t just dabble in the dark arts, he’s a recognised master. Cross him at your peril.’