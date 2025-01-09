“Anyhow, he asked if I was Johnny Turnip and after I narrowed my eyes, clenched my fists and nodded my head slowly like I was in a Clint Eastwood spaghetti western, he handed by a brown package with my name on it. The writing looked like it could have been done in blood but then again it could have also easily been the work of a teenage goth who had broken into his mum’s lipstick collection, so I wasn’t phased.