Despite being approached by police on holiday in Spain in May 2003 ordered to cover it or be arrested, Richard says he has "no regrets" and reckons most people love it. Dad-of-two Richard, a retired bar owner, from Swansea, Wales, said: “I got the idea after seeing the brother of my tattooist with a naked lady on tattooed on him. “I thought I could go one further. “Obviously it is a bit obscene, but it never bothers me. “The reaction to it varies, it’s either shock, horror, or laughter.” Richard’s tattoo got him into a spot of bother while he was on holiday in Spain. He said: “I was in Benidorm and it was boiling hot, I took my top off and two police came and told me to cover up or they would handcuff me. “We got into a bit of an argument - I had to wear a t-shirt for the rest of the holiday." Richard - who used to run bars - says over the years he’s had countless people approach him to ask for a picture. “If I had a pound for everyone who has asked to have a photo with it I’d be a very rich man," he said. “My partner thinks it’s fine, so do my daughter, Melissa, 38, and my son, Alex, 35 - I do have to cover it up in front of the grandchildren though."