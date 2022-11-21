Abergavenny lights up for Christmas

Cllr Tony Koniczny commented on the event, saying “The Christmas Light Switch on was a huge success bringing surprise and delights to the huge crowd who turned up for the event. We had four separate areas to turn on the lights and each area had choirs to entertain the crowds. We were very lucky to persuade Father Christmas to make an early visit to Abergavenny to see our Christmas lights and check that all the children have been good! He was delighted to see so many happy smiling faces.