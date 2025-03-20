An Abergavenny legend celebrated reaching the amazing age of 100 this week, and the Chronicle was honoured to have been invited to the celebrations.
Best known for his work with the Borough Theatre, Mel has been a part of Abergavenny life for as long as most can remember. He would be busy guiding audience members to their seats and ushering guests towards the direction of the sweet counter.
Mel served as a representative of the now-defunct Abergavenny Moose for over three decades and was joined by volunteers of the theatre past and present as they celebrated his landmark birthday.
Terry, Jane and Carol can remember Mel’s time at the theatre and say his legacy in Abergavenny lives on.
“It would be difficult to forget Mel’s time with the Borough, he was always dressed very smartly. I can’t think of a performance he missed,” they said.
“Abergavenny without Mel would never have been the same place it is now.”
Also celebrating with Mel was the Mayor of Abergavenny, Cllr Chris Holland, who presented the local centenarian with a certificate, on behalf of the town council.
“It is a real privilege to be here today to give Mel this citizen’s award on behalf of the town council, for all his work that he has done in Abergavenny,” said Cllr Holland.
“To commemorate all that Mel has given to the people of the town over the years on his 100th birthday is very special.”
The D-Day veteran was honoured with a standard bearer salute by the Abergavenny Royal British Legion branch, who joined his friends and family for his special day.
Mel arrived in Normandy shortly after the original landings as a part of the Royal Army Service Corps. He was a driver of 10-tonne supply trucks, transporting troops and supplies and support to soldiers before they went on to battle. Mel then went on to travel across Europe, including the Netherlands and Germany.
Following his return home, the former plumber would often be found fundraising for the Poppy Appeal and supporting memorial events in the Armed Forces Community in Abergavenny.
Upon reaching 100 years old, Mel was in high spirits and enjoyed his birthday celebration. The queue to shake the hand of one of Abergavenny’s finest went around the entire room, and our reporter was lucky enough to find out the secret to reaching 100.
“Don’t quarrel and argue with people all the time,” he said.
“Love each other and be positive. That’s the secret.”
With his loving wife, Vera, at his side, Mel said he was happy to have turned 100.
“If you had told me that I would be on top form and looking my best at 100 years old I would not have believed you.
“Everything has worked out for the best. That’s all I can say.”