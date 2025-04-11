ABERGAVENNY Labour Club has been confirmed as one of many qualifying venues for this year’s Worthington’s Champion of Champions darts tournament.
At 2pm, Sunday, July 6, darting hopefuls will have the chance to take to the oche with the aim of qualifying for the Grand Finals on August 23 at The Depot, Cardiff.
To enter, you must be 18 or over, register as a player online via the Red Dragon Darts website, and pay a £5 fee. This allows you to enter any qualifying venue competition across the country. Players will be entered into a draw in the qualifying venue, with the winner of each venue making it to the Welsh capital’s Grand Finals.
Red Dragon Darts said via its website: “The Worthington’s Champion of Champions is back for another season of exciting qualifying events around the UK and Ireland. The 256 venue champions will play-off at the Grand Finals at The Depot in Cardiff. The total prize fund is a whopping £32,500 with £10,000 to the Winner.
“The event captures the magic from the News of the World and is one of darts' best parties – we look forward to welcoming every player and venue back.”
The winner of The Champion of Champions will join an historic list of names, including last year’s winner Nick Kenny, Alec Small, Jim Williams, Johnny Clayton, and Gerwyn Price.
Abergavenny Labour Club’s decision to host the tournament is an example of the sport’s popularity in the town, which also has a Super League team.