TOWARDS the end of 2024, a delegation of teachers and students from France visited Wales to explore the importance of the Welsh language within Welsh and British society.
The group, consisting of 45 Year 13 students and two English teachers from Lycée Général Et Technologique Julien Gracq in Beaupréau-en-Mauges, Western France, spent six days immersing themselves in Welsh culture and history.
During their visit from November 18 to 23, 2024, the delegation stayed in Barry and toured various significant locations, including:
- Cardiff (Senedd, Principality Stadium & St. Fagans National Museum of History)
- Abergavenny (St Mary’s Priory, Abergavenny Museum & Castle, Borough Theatre & Ysgol Gymraeg y Fenni)
- Blaenavon (Big Pit National Coal Museum)
The trip was part of an educational project centred on the theme: “Do the efforts at preserving and promoting the Welsh language contribute to uniting or dividing British society?” The delegation's journey began with a coach ride to Caen, a ferry crossing to Portsmouth, and another coach ride to Barry, where they stayed with host families.
Pauline Dilay, leader of the French Delegation reflected: “Since their first day (Monday), AMC Final Year Students from the Julien Gracq High School in Beaupréau had discovered Wales during their six-day school trip.
“Travelling by ferry and coach, they became familiar with Welsh Culture, particularly interested in the local language.
“On their third day, a particularly significant stage took them to Abergavenny, a charming Welsh Town twinned with Beaupréau. Warmly welcomed by members of their Twinning Committee including John Prosser, their President, the students discovered several monuments of the town. An official reception at the Town Hall also allowed an exchange of flags with the Mayor and his advisors.
“The students continued their day by visiting a school where teaching is done exclusively in Welsh, providing total immersion in the unique culture of Wales. The students and teachers thanked the Beaupréau Twinning Committee for their financial participation in the day.
“Delighted, the high school students left enriched by their unforgettable cultural and linguistic experience.”
John Prosser, Chairperson of the Abergavenny Twinning Association, shared his delight upon the experience, adding: “The whole visit was a great success with guided tours of St Marys Priory, Tythe Barn, Abergavenny Castle and Museum and a very interactive visit to Ysgol Gymraeg y Fenni.
“In particular, the reception given by the Town Council team in the Borough Theatre certainly thrilled the students when they were able to try on various regalia!”
The visit from the Beaupréau-en-Mauges delegation was a welcome moment of positivity for Abergavenny, especially in the days following the tragic Magic Cottage fire.
As the French delegation bid farewell to Wales, they returned home with a deeper understanding of the Welsh language’s cultural significance and its role in shaping identity. The partnership between Abergavenny and Beaupréau-en-Mauges remains a testament to the enduring value of cultural exchange.
For more information on how to join the Abergavenny and Beaupreau Twinning Association, please contact Chair John Prosser at: [email protected]