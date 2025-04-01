PLANS for a garden centre and food hall in Abergavenny town centre have been given the go-ahead by Monmouthshire County Council.
The plans will see South Wales-based chain Pugh’s opening its second Garden Kitchen by Pugh’s store at a the former Eric Davies furniture shop Cross Street, part of which backs on to Abergavenny Castle grounds and lie within the town’s conservation area.
Pugh’s opened its first food and retail concept at its Rogerstone branch, near Newport, in 2021 which as well as a garden centre features a deli counter and food hall with a 60-seat restaurant and says that its 'Garden Kitchen' in Abergavenny will sell a selection of local Welsh produce, houseplants, and gifts combined with a cafe providing locally sourced ingredients. It is also hoped it will offer the space for community events, including workshops, tasting events, and family-friendly activities.
The firm has said it will bring the Timothy Oulton Outlet furniture and homeware store, at 7 to 9 Mill Street, back into use after it closed in January and could employ up to 30 full-time equivalent staff. Opening hours from 7am to 11pm have been applied for though it isn’t intended to open for all these hours but could for special events such as during the Abergavenny Food Festival.