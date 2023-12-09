This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a warm start to the day with a temperature of 10°C.
There will be some scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 9°C.
The sky will clear up, and we will be treated to a sunny afternoon.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit cooler with a temperature of 8°C.
Moderate rain is expected, so it might be a good idea to plan indoor activities.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 9°C.
Scattered showers are expected to continue, but there will also be sunny spells.
Over the next few days, the temperature will remain fairly constant, hovering around 9°C.
We can expect a mix of sun and scattered showers, so be prepared for a bit of everything.
Stay tuned for more updates.
