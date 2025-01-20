This morning in Abergavenny, the sky will be cloudy with a morning temperature of 6°C.
In the afternoon, conditions will shift to mist with the maximum temperature reaching 7°C.
Tomorrow morning will start with mist and a cooler temperature of 5°C.
The afternoon will bring overcast skies and a slight increase in temperature to 6°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler and overcast throughout the day with temperatures ranging from 5°C to 6°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a variety of conditions starting with scattered showers and a general temperature around 7°C.
Then, moderate rain will set in, with temperatures holding steady at 7°C.
Following this, heavy rain will dominate, pushing temperatures to a higher 11°C.
The general trend indicates fluctuating conditions with temperatures ranging from 7°C to 11°C.
This article was automatically generated