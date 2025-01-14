This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool with mist, and the morning temperature is around 8°C.
In the afternoon, the cool conditions will continue with fog, and the temperature will reach a maximum of 9°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be slightly warmer with fog, starting at around 10°C.
By the afternoon, it will clear up, becoming sunny with a high of 11°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be a bit warmer than today, with temperatures ranging from 10°C in the morning to 11°C in the afternoon.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of sunny and misty conditions.
Temperatures will vary, starting at around 4°C in the early hours and reaching up to 8°C during the day.
By the end of the period, the weather will remain sunny with temperatures slightly dropping to a maximum of 7°C.
