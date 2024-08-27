This morning in Abergavenny, the sky will be cloudy with a morning temperature of 21°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain cool with cloudy skies gradually giving way to sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 21°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect conditions to be cool with scattered showers nearby, transitioning to a sunny afternoon.
The temperature will hover around 21°C throughout the day.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will see a general trend of sunny weather.
Temperatures will range from a cool 10°C in the early mornings to a warmer 21°C in the afternoons.
This article was automatically generated