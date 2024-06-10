Abergavenny Town Council extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who turned up to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Thursday's events were a remarkable success, with community members coming together to honour this significant moment in history.

The day commenced with an 8am reading of the D-Day 80 Proclamation, delivered with full ceremonial decorum. The proclamation, read by Principal Officer, Sandra Rosser in the presence of Mayor Cllr Chris Holland and Macebearer James Davis, set the tone for a day of reflection and community spirit.

Pictured at the Abergavenny Town Hall, Mayor Cllr Chris Holland and Macebearer James Davis, set the tone for a day of reflection and community spirit. ( Abergavenny Town Council )

Ron Bennett, RBL Standard Bearer pictured with Kin Morgan, Royal Welsh Association Standard Bearer. ( Abergavenny Town Council )

At 11am, a short but poignant wreath-laying ceremony took place at the War Memorial on Frogmore Street. The ceremony, marked by the Last Post, provided a moment of solemn remembrance for those who sacrificed their lives.

At the forefront of the day was Mel Hughes, D-Day Veteran and President of the RBL Abergavenny Branch. Pictured to the left of Mel- Veterans, Sonya Cooper and Tracey Cruickshank: both ex QARANC; Tony Flynn, Veteran of Royal Armoured Corps and Bryn Probert, RAF Veteran. ( Abergavenny Town Council )

Chair RBL Abergavenny Branch, Lead Abergavenny Combined Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club and ex RAF veteran, Peter Farthing paid tribute at the event. Following the event, he said: "On behalf of the Abergavenny and surrounding area Armed Forces Community we would like to say a huge thank you to Sandra Rosser and her team from Abergavenny Town Council and everyone else involved; the bands, the performers, the technicians and the Public who attended, for the success of the whole day of D-Day." ( Abergavenny Town Council )

Bryn Probert of the Monmouthshire Veterans Support Hub and RAF veteran, laid a wreath to commemorate the sacrifice of the Fallen. He later extended his thanks to the organisers, volunteers and performers that made the day all the more special. ( Abergavenny Town Council )

Llantilio Pertholey Community Council also paid tribute at the event, laying a wreath in commemoration. ( Abergavenny Town Council )

Pamela Cranna, veteran of the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, lay a wreath on behalf of the Abergavenny Combined Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club. ( Abergavenny Town Council )

Don Clissold, Veteran of the South Wales Borderers, with Pamela Cranna formally of the Royal Army Veterinary Corps. ( Abergavenny Town Council )

In the afternoon, attendees had the opportunity to delve into Abergavenny's involvement in D-Day and WWII. Interviews with veterans conducted by students from KHS, along with a display of artefacts from Monmouthshire Museums, offered a deeply educational experience, alongside an informative presentation delivered by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

The Market Hall was transformed, with a welcoming space for the community to enjoy the festivities; tables and chairs set up for comfort and convenience. The event's success was a true reflection of Abergavenny's vibrant and resilient spirit. ( Abergavenny Town Council )

The evening celebrations kicked off with a lively performance by BM Jazz Katz, who entertained the crowd with American Swing and jazz classics. This was followed by sketches, musical pieces, and community sing-alongs led by A4B and accompanied by the Borough Band.

Pictured right to left: Ron Bennett, RBL Standard Bearer; Kin Morgan, Royal Welsh Association Standard Bearer and the Abergavenny Army Cadet Standard Bearer. ( Abergavenny Town Council )

The day culminated in the lighting of the Beacon at 9:15pm, where the community welcomed in the Standards, Army Cadets and Veterans who paraded into the Town Hall. The Lamp Light of Peace ceremony consisted of the lighting up of the Mezzanine and Market Hall as well as the Clock Tower, and featured the reading of The Tribute by members of the community.

Leading the veterans (Front to back) Don Clissold, Veteran of the South Wales Borderers, Steve Cruickshank ex Army Veteran, Len Reynolds ex Royal Navy, David Llewellyn RBL Abergavenny Branch Poppy Appeal Coordinator and Bryn Probert RAF Veteran. ( Abergavenny Town Council )

The evening was complemented by a variety of street food vendors from Monmouthshire Markets, ensuring there was something for everyone.

The Market Hall was transformed into an Air Raid Shelter complete with Sentry Box, leading into a welcoming space for the community to enjoy the festivities, with tables and chairs set up for comfort and convenience. The event's success was a true reflection of Abergavenny's vibrant and resilient spirit.

Mayor Chris Holland expressed his gratitude and pride in the community, stating, "The D-Day commemorations were a testament to the strength and unity of Abergavenny. I am deeply moved by the participation and support of our residents. Together, we honoured the legacy of those who served and reaffirmed our commitment to remembering their sacrifices. Thank you to everyone who made this day so special."