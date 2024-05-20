AN Abergavenny company has claimed a top accolade at the Wales Business Awards 2024 announced by Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid at the Vale Hotel and Resort in Hensol.
Businesses and organisations from across Wales came together to celebrate business success, innovation and best practice at the ceremony which was saw broadcaster Andrea Byrne return as host.
Abergavenny manufacturing firm Peter Jones ILG scooped the Global Business of the Year award. The company, which designs and makes its products in Wales, has produced high-quality goods for the communications, security and worker safety sectors for over 55 years and impressed the judges with its plans for further growth in European and American markets.
Christopher Davidge, of Peter Jones ILG, said: “We are beyond thrilled to have won Global Business of the Year. We are a family business which is proud to be Welsh with a global outlook and this award is a great boost for our team, business and future export plans.”
Paul Butterworth, CEO of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said: “The Wales Business Awards showcased the best of Welsh business, recognising firms who play a fundamental role in driving the economy forward, implementing innovative initiatives and supporting their teams.
“We’d like to offer our congratulations to our worthy winners, as well as those who were shortlisted.”