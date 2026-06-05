The Abergavenny Borough Band has returned home after a busy weekend at a renowned brass band festival in Yorkshire.
Whit Friday is a well‑known brass band festival in Saddleworth, involving marches and contests across a number of local villages. The local charity’s tour began with the band travelling north and settling into Yorkshire before an evening visit to the world‑famous Black Dyke Band, where members experienced the band’s rehearsal environment and had the opportunity to hear them perform.
On Friday, the band took part in the Whit Friday traditions, beginning with the Service of Witness in Denshaw before heading into a full afternoon of contests across Saddleworth. The band performed at multiple locations, including Dobcross, Delph, Denshaw, Southend, Grotton and Lydgate, performing to enthusiastic audiences throughout the day.
A memorable highlight saw an impromptu rendition of the Welsh National Anthem, sparked by a member of the public, which was warmly received and reflected the band’s strong identity while on tour.
On Saturday, the band enjoyed time in Haworth, in the heart of Brontë Country, before performing an evening concert at Boarshurst Band Club. The performance featured a varied and lively programme, including impromptu audience participation. The weekend concluded with the band taking part in the Black Dyke Festival at Huddersfield Town Hall.
A spokesperson for Abergavenny Borough Band said: “This has been an incredible weekend for the band. From Whit Friday through to the festival concert, there have been so many highlights. It’s a fantastic opportunity to perform, learn and spend time together, and we are extremely proud of everyone involved.”
The band would like to thank all organisers, hosts and audiences who supported them throughout the weekend.Abergavenny Borough Band is a registered charity and is always keen to welcome new musicians.
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