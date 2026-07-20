The Abergavenny Chronicle dated the 17th of September 1965 had the headline: “It’s a lovely town – but traffic holdups are enough to try the patience of a saint!” Double-decker buses were used on routes around the town and they had to try and get past delivery vehicles that were parked outside the shops to unload their goods. The congestion caused by the narrowest part of the main street, between the present Portico and the old Barclays Bank, was alleviated by putting traffic lights that diverted east bound traffic down Lion Street where it was able to join the Hereford Road and Monk Street. The new by-pass scheme had been provided at a cost of £135,000.