RAGLAN Farm Park has donated a huge sum of money to charity after recently celebrating their 10-year anniversary.
The farm park opened their doors on June 1 and this year they held a raffle with prizes which have been donated by local businesses which help supply produce to the farm park and farm shop.
As well as donating money from the raffle they donated £1 from every family’s admission over that weekend and altogether raised £2,800 for Air Ambulance and Farming Mind two charities which play an important role in the community.
“We truly couldn’t have achieved this without the continued support of our wonderful customers over the past 10 years; we are incredibly grateful, said the Farm Park on their Facebook.
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