Here are some events coming up in Monmouthshire, Brecon and the Forest of Dean you don’t want to miss.
Eddie Butler Centre supports The Ted Senior Foundation
The Eddie Butler Performance Centre is inviting the local community to celebrate its first birthday with a week of fitness, wellbeing and fundraising in support of the Ted Senior Foundation.
Taking place from Monday 10th to Friday 14th August at the Monmouth School Sports Club on Hadnock Road, (NP25 3NG), Charity Week will bring together local businesses, health professionals and the community for five days of activities designed to promote physical and mental wellbeing while raising funds for an important local cause.
The programme includes Open Gym Sessions, a 12-Hour Static Bike Challenge, Trail Classes, Outdoor Pilates and Yoga, Give It A Go Badminton and Pickleball, as well as Men's Mental Health Talk and a Drop-in Physiotherapy Session.
Every event will be accompanied by a food vendor including Little Dragon Pizza, The Meat Hut, M&M Ices, Three Sisters Bread, Tempting Tastes, The Good Stuff and Chock Shop. Each vendor will be donating a percentage of profits to The Ted Senior Foundation, helping to raise awareness and provide support for mental health initiatives.
Booking is now open, with all events available to book through Eventbrite by searching 'The Eddie Butler Performance Centre' on the app or following the link below: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/the-eddie-butler-performance-centre-121471157390
On Sunday, August 30 between 11am and 4pm, the fun and festivities get back underway, with plenty for visitors to enjoy.
The day will include music, food, fun, and stalls selling everything from bespoke jewellery, stunning glass, pottery and artisan goods from local artists, crafters and designers.
This will be the second Faddle Fair of the year, following its rebirth in June, which was a huge hit with visitors.
Entry is free again, and it’s expected to be another hit with the locals and visitors alike!
For more information on the Faddle Fair, you can visit its Facebook page or email organisers at [email protected]
Great Oaks Hospice Summer Fayre to return to Coleford
THE Great Oaks Hospice’s annual summer fayre is coming back to the Forest for a fun-filled afternoon.
On Sunday, August 9 between 1pm and 4pm, Great Oaks Hospice in Coleford invites all for a free event to raise vital funds supporting hospice care.
Returning special guests include the Teddy Bear Ladies, Julie and Amanda, from BBC’s The Repair Shop.
The entertainment will feature a rock choir, a magician, games and stalls. Refreshments will be available, as well as a cake stall and plant stall. You can also take part in wellbeing activities including therapy taster sessions and Qigong.
Those wishing to have a stall will need to provide a table and gazebo.
Comedian takes family story to Fringe
A comedian who spent his teenage years in Brecon is taking the story of his great-grandfather to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer.
Award-winning comedy writer and performer Gareth Gwynn will present his debut solo show Cyril at the Gilded Balloon Patter House from August 5 to 31.
Gareth, who grew up in Brecon as a teenager, has created the show around the life of his great-grandfather Cyril Gwynn (1897-1988), known as the “Bard of Gower”.
Cyril was a farmer and poet whose work, written while ploughing fields and performed in local pubs, became popular across the Gower Peninsula during the 1920s.
Described as a “tall, sunburnt, unsmiling farmer”, Cyril’s poems told stories about rural life, fellow farmers and outsiders in the communities around Swansea.
Gareth never met his great-grandfather, but after being invited to speak about Cyril and his poetry at the Gower Festival, he set out to discover what the two generations might have in common.
The result is a comedy show exploring family history, farming, fighting and the experience of moving to a city when your ancestors thought “tarmac was a bit much”.
Gareth has written for shows including The News Quiz, Have I Got News For You and Armstrong and Miller, and co-wrote BBC sitcoms Ankle Tag and Tourist Trap.
He is also co-presenter of BBC Radio Wales’ Gareth and Esyllt’s Scrapbook and has appeared regularly on The Now Show.
A teaser for the show describes Cyril as Gareth’s return to performing after, as he pieces together the story of his great-grandfather using notes left behind by his late father.
The show runs at 1pm daily at the Snug at Gilded Balloon Patter House (Venue 24), Edinburgh, from August 5 to 31 (except for August 18).
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