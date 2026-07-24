Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal was in Monmouthshire to visit Cilwrgi Farm, which is maintained by inmates at HMP Prescoed.
During the visit, Princess Anne was welcomed by Dai Jones, the Deputy Governor of HMP Usk, Prescoed and Cilwrgi Farm Training Centre alongside Richard Gough, Farm Manager and Hannah Priest, Livestock Officer.
The Princess Royal toured the working dairy farm and met staff and prisoners involved in its day-to-day operation, providing an opportunity to showcase the farm’s role in rehabilitation and skills development.
"We were delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to HMP Prescoed and to showcase the outstanding work taking place at Cilwrgi Farm,” said Governor, Rob Denman.
“The farm provides prisoners with valuable opportunities to gain recognised qualifications, develop practical skills and build the confidence needed to lead successful, crime-free lives on release."
Research carried out at Cilwrgi Farm has highlighted the wider benefits of prison dairy work. Findings suggested that working closely with animals helped prisoners develop empathy, responsibility and positive relationships, all of which contribute to reducing reoffending. Staff involved in the research reported that caring for the dairy herd could help individuals better prepare for life after release.
HMP Prescoed opened in 1939 as an Open Borstal. It became a detention centre in 1964, an Open Youth Custody Centre in 1983 and a young offender institution in 1988. Since 2004, it has operated exclusively as an open prison for adult men, including those aged 18 to 21.
The Princess Royal also saw the farm's two state-of-the-art robotic milking machines. Prisoners have been trained to operate, service and maintain the equipment, helping them develop skills relevant to the modern agricultural sector.
Her Royal Highness heard how the farm supports rehabilitation by providing meaningful work, responsibility and opportunities to gain practical skills. She met prisoners working on the farm and learned about the role caring for livestock plays.
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