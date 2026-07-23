Llanfoist Fawr Primary School has been raising money for Alzheimer’s Society. The event was organised by the School Council and they were joined by parents/carers and a representative from the charity. On the day of the run children were encouraged to wear blue, yellow or flowery clothes and accessories in keeping with the charities colours and forget me not flower symbol.
The children were all very excited and participated enthusiastically. When talking about the event, the Chairperson of the School Council said, “It was fun to take part in the run as the money raised will help lots of people with dementia.”
On July 8, the final total raised was shared with pupils in a special assembly. As a school we raised £2918. The School Council had their photo taken with a presentation cheque, showing the amount raised, to mark the occasion. A member of the School Council, when hearing of the amazing total, said “I thought it was an impressive amount of money.”
The staff at Llanfoist Fawr Primary School were immensely proud of the efforts of all who took part and the amount of money raised.
Lauren Bromham, Alzheimer’s Society Regional Fundraiser, said: “We are so grateful that Llanfoist Fawr Primary have chosen to support Alzheimer’s Society. Each hour people generously give to fundraise for us, every event they take part in, every pound they donate, they’re making a life-changing difference to people living with dementia.’’
“Alzheimer’s Society provides vital support to people living with dementia, funds groundbreaking research and campaigns to make dementia the priority it should be. It will take a society to beat dementia.’’
“There are around a million people living with dementia in the UK including 51,000 in Wales. We all have a role to play in ending the devastation dementia causes. We simply can’t reach everyone who needs us without the continued support of our incredible fundraisers like Llanfoist Fawr Primary.”
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