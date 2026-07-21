Blaenau Gwent council is calling for its share of £322 million in funding for children with Additional Learning Needs (ALN).
The funding comes in a Barnett consequential to the Welsh Government from the UK Government as extra money being given for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) in England.
At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Wednesday, July 15, a motion was put in front of councillors asking the Welsh Government to pass on the funding.
Cabinet member for education Cllr Sue Edmunds (Labour – Ebbw Vale South) brought the motion in front of the council.
Cllr Edmunds said: “This motion concerns the receipt by the Welsh Government of a one-off £322 million consequential (payment) arising from additional special educational needs and disabilities spending in England.”
She explained: “While schools and education services are funded differently in Wales, the challenges and financial pressures associated with ALN are similar.”
Cllr Edmunds continued: “In Wales, these pressures have been absorbed over a sustained period within core local government and education budgets, unlike England, where high-needs deficits have accumulated separately.
“Blaenau Gwent continues to experience significant pressures within its schools and education services, including the increasing cost and complexity of meeting statutory ALN responsibilities.
“Any consequential funding relating to SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) or ALN should not be viewed solely as funding for new initiatives.
“It should also be used to address the cumulative pressures already being experienced by councils and schools and to sustain the delivery of statutory ALN provision.”
The motion called on councillors to support asking council leader Cllr Steve Thomas to write to First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth and the Cabinet Secretary responsible for education, Ann Brychan, to ensure this funding is shared fairly, highlighting the issues in Blaenau Gwent.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.