Applications are open for local community groups and charities to apply for a share of £5m from Co-op’s Local Community Fund. Since its launch in 2016, the fund has supported nearly 40,000 community projects across the UK, distributing over £100m.
This year, Co-op aims to support projects that foster sustainable futures for people and the planet. Eligible groups include those focusing on supporting young people, connecting older residents, improving mental wellbeing, tackling climate change, reducing waste, or protecting nature. Projects that promote diversity and inclusion are also encouraged to apply.
Successful applicants will receive a minimum of £1,000. Additionally, 95% of past participants reported feeling more connected to their communities due to the fund. Co-op invites local charities, community groups, and voluntary organisations to apply for the latest round of funding.
Applications are open until Sunday, 7 July and groups interested in applying can find out more by visiting: https://coop.co.uk/causes