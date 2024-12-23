ABERGAVENNY’S very own Paul (Pawel) Wisniewski of ‘Paul’s Organic Veg’ has been crowned as Producer of the Year at the Slow Food Cymru Awards, 2024.
The Slow Food Awards were created eleven years ago and highlight the UK's best sustainable and artisan producers.
They are - save the person of the year - a public vote, and are unique for a large scale public awards in having no shortlistsing. Each of the four nations (England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales) has their own awards, and the overall artisan with the highest votes across all the nations gains the UK crown in addition.
As every year thousands upon thousands of votes were cast across all the categories, with Paul coming up trumps!
Paul’s organic plot is a gem in the community; supplying the likes of Michelin-starred restaurant ‘The Walnut Tree’, markets across Cardiff and Usk, as well as locals across the area with fresh, homegrown produce.
Director of Slow Food Cymru, Debbie Handley, commended Paul’s achievement, saying: "It's great to see Paul's Organic Veg being voted Producer of the Year in Wales by the public and getting the recognition he deserves. Small scale growers in Wales do a brilliant job of supplying fresh, healthy, local produce to their local communities and Paul's Organic Veg does exactly this in the Abergavenny area.
“Slow Food Cymru Wales is delighted to be able to raise the profile and importance of supporting Welsh businesses through the annual awards scheme and congratulate all our awards winners."
Paul took to social media to announce his win, adding: “Thank you to everyone who voted for us! The best motivation for following year.”
A full list of Welsh winners can be found at https://www.slowfood.org.uk/2024/12/04/slow-food-cymru-wales-awards-winners-2024/.