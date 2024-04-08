It’s just one week until Abergavenny’s longest-running musical theatre society returns to the Borough Theatre stage with its production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
Abergavenny Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (AAODS) will bring this iconic show to the Borough from Wednesday, April 17 to Saturday, April 20.
With enchanting music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the show is based on the 1831 novel by Victor Hugo, with songs from the 1996 Disney movie of the same name.
The musical follows Quasimodo, and his yearning to explore the outside world and be accepted by society, against the wishes of his cruel, puritanical foster father Claude Frollo, who also wants to exterminate Paris’ Roma population.
Quasimodo longs to be with other people, leading to his chance encounter with the enchanting Gypsy Esmeralda. When the beautiful young woman catches the attention of Frollo, Quasimodo must help to keep her out of his clutches.
Last weekend, some of the cast, committee and their families were out and about in Abergavenny to hand out flyers to promote the show.
AAODS alumnus Tom Mogford is the director of this production and Sarah Fowler makes a welcome return as musical director. The show features Luke Williams as Quasimodo, Patrick Callaghan as Frollo, Falesha Lewis as Esmerelda, Alex Brown as Phoebus, Merren Edwards as Clopin, plus a talented ensemble congregation cast and choir.
“It has been brilliant taking on such a challenging show that hasn’t been done in the local area before,” explained Tom Mogford, director. “It is a joy to see our talented cast taking on multiple characters throughout the show and bringing them to life, along with our fantastic set of principals.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a story that is more relevant to today than ever, and we can’t wait to wow audiences when we hit the Borough stage.”
With a sweeping score of songs such as God Help The Outcasts, Out There, Hellfire and of course The Bells of Notre Dame, the cast and crew are eager to transport you back to the magic and mystery of 15th century Paris.
The production is sponsored by a host of local businesses.
AAODS is proud to announce the production sponsor as Taylor & Co.
The following businesses are sponsoring different nights of the show - Casa Bianca (Wednesday), Green Park Power (Thursday), Lee Jowitt Auto Repairs (Friday) and Complete Weed Control (Saturday).
Tickets are £15 (£14 concession on Thursday) and are available now at the box office (in-person and via phone 01873 850805) or through the Borough Theatre website:
AAODS has also recently announced the next two shows in its calendar.
The junior section of the society will perform The Wizard of Oz in the Borough Theatre from October 30 - November 2, 2024.
Registration for existing and new members (aged 8-18) will take place on Monday, May 13 at 7:30pm at Pen-y-Pound clubhouse (Abergavenny Football Club).
While the seniors will be swapping Oz for Austria when they perform The Sound of Music in April 2025.