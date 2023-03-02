Last week, Seedy Sunday was back, bigger and better than ever. Abergavenny Community Centre hosted the annual event in what was said to be "the biggest turn out" they had ever seen, in its thirteen years.
Locals came together to swap seeds and plants or donate new seeds to the community.
Visitors also get the opportunity to learn from a number of organisations and businesses, including: Bee-friendly Monmouthshire and Permaculture Association, Friends of the Earth and Growing Spaces, Nantybedd Garden and Laurie Jones Community Orchard and Abergavenny Transition Town. Additionally, children are welcomed and can make their own posies to take home.
Cllr Tony Konieczny, said: "It was a pleasure to attend Seedy Sunday hosted at Abergavenny Community Centre and see the growing level of support from across the community at this event. Attendance has increased year by year and as well as inspiring gardeners to share resources and advice the event provides a great opportunity to meet and socialise. There are many advantages to growing your own vegetables and flowers and novices were very welcome."