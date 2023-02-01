Eleven-year-old Lottie Williams skied to success in Switzerland last week, whilst competing in the Welsh Alpine Championships.
Held on the slopes of Les Crosets in Champéry in the heart of the region Dents du Midi, the Championships showcase some of the best up and coming talent from across the UK home nations, as well as European and International skiers from as far afield as New Zealand.
Over the course of the three-day event, Usk primary school pupil Lottie, took the top honours in both slalom and giant slalom in the Junior Girls’ category.
Her double win ensured her win of the overall Girls’ title as well as securing the Welsh ChampionshIp trophy.
Representing her dry slope club, Pontypool Ski Racing and her Alpine Club, Exel Race Academy, Lottie splits her time training on snow and on the dry slope.
Commenting on her incredible performance, Lottie said: “I’m so proud to have won the Welsh Championships and to take the overall Girls’ title.
“It’s been great spending time with my teammates and other competitors – there is a brilliant atmosphere and I am very lucky to have the opportunity to train and spend time doing what I love.”
Lottie has had a successful January, having taken Silver and Bronze earlier in the month in the Anglo Scottish Championships in Italy.
She will now go on to compete in the English and British Championships in Italy and France, over the coming months, hoping to replicate the medal haul achieved so far this season.