This morning in Abergavenny, it will be cloudy with sunny spells. The temperature will be at a warm 22°C.
As we move into the afternoon, the sky will be mainly clear and sunny. The temperature will remain steady at 22°C.
Tomorrow morning will see similar conditions to today, with the sun continuing to shine brightly. The temperature will cool slightly to 20°C.
In the afternoon, it will be largely sunny and the temperature will increase slightly to 21°C.
The overall temperature tomorrow will range from a minimum of 20°C to a maximum of 21°C.
Looking further ahead, the next few days will display varied conditions. We have scattered showers expected, with a consistent temperature of 18°C.
However, a brighter period is forecast with sunny spells and a slight rise in maximum temperature to 11°C.
Following this, expect more scattered showers and a further increase in temperature to 12°C.
Overall, the coming days will see a mixture of sun and showers, with temperatures fluctuating between 11°C and 18°C.
This article was automatically generated