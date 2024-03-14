Anyone with a deep or even passing interest in history will surely find something of interest when picking up this book and dipping into to it. Those with any local knowledge or direct family links to any of these houses themselves though, will find a great deal of added interest. Whilst the book provides a great deal of historical detail, as you might expect covering hundreds of years, there are also a few little unexpected gems of information that pop out from time to time. For example, I’ve often wondered why the pub in Llangenny was called the Dragon’s Head and this book offers up an explanation. Also on a personal level, I live quite close to Cwrt y Gollen and learned that the owners, the Sandemans, who actually ran two estates in the area at the same time, employed a gamekeeper. This gamekeeper lost his life in the First World War, but his surname is the same as those that once owned the house that I now live in, so would probably be descendants or related to him in some way.