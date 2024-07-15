Since February, expressive arts workshops for 11 – 19-year-olds have been taking place in Abergavenny. Part of the Creative Futures project, these workshops have encouraged young people to express their concerns and ideas through theatre and develop pieces that highlight their experiences and convey their perspectives. On Thursday July 25 at 7pm, the young people will share their final devised work at The Borough Theatre.
“It has been so exciting to see how the piece has come together. There were quite quickly themes of mystery, isolation and illusion that emerged” says Katherine McDermidSmith, project producer. “The story then came out of these themes and focusses on a group of characters who become lost in the mountains. It highlights on how their imaginations dictate their realities and effect their relationships with each other” states Katherine.
Developing the piece of their own, each participant has had to create a character and bring to life a part on themselves that they may not ordinarily share.
“I was scared I would be judged, but here I have been more confident than ever. Everyone is so accepting” said one participant.
“The Visitors” involves an intriguing cast of characters, ranging from a phone addict to a gym bunny, competitive colleagues to enthusiastic but less than capable elderly mountaineers. Bringing a dark comic tone to serious themes of isolation and insecurity, “The Visitors” is a very real representation of the thoughts and feelings of young people living in a rural town. “How lucky Abergavenny is to have a group of young people creating their own work … from nothing. I am so proud of them and can’t wait for the public to see it” says facilitator Junior Mujica. “It would be wonderful to have as many people as possible at the performance, to support this work and help elevate the voices of young people and show that they are being listened to” said Katherine.
“The Visitors” will take place on Thursday, July at 7pm at The Borough Theatre, Abergavenny. To reserve your seat, please visit the Borough Theatre box office or website: www.theboroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk.