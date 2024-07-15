“The Visitors” involves an intriguing cast of characters, ranging from a phone addict to a gym bunny, competitive colleagues to enthusiastic but less than capable elderly mountaineers. Bringing a dark comic tone to serious themes of isolation and insecurity, “The Visitors” is a very real representation of the thoughts and feelings of young people living in a rural town. “How lucky Abergavenny is to have a group of young people creating their own work … from nothing. I am so proud of them and can’t wait for the public to see it” says facilitator Junior Mujica. “It would be wonderful to have as many people as possible at the performance, to support this work and help elevate the voices of young people and show that they are being listened to” said Katherine.