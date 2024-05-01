Abergavenny Town Council hosted a memorable community dinner on Thursday, April 25, to commemorate the exemplary term of Mayor Anne Wilde.

The event, held at the Priory Centre, was a testament to Mayor Wilde's efforts and the remarkable spirit of the Abergavenny community.

Described as a night of “triumph” by Robert Parker of Abergavenny Rotary and Saxophonist; it was an exhibition of warmth, vibrancy and exceptional organisation. 

A celebration of community with Abergavenny Town Council
The guest list was a testament to the warmth and hard work of the community. (Abergavenny Town Council)

Among the guests were representatives from respected local organisations, dedicated volunteers, and community members whose lives have been touched by Anne's impactful initiatives. 

Bernadette Kelly, representing MIND in the Gwent Monmouthshire Branch, conveyed her delight in saying: "It was a lovely night, and I enjoyed hearing about the other projects in the area." 

Further to this, Mike Skilton of Black Mountain Jazz extended his gratitude to Anne, remarking, "Please pass my thanks to Anne for an excellent and highly enjoyable evening last night."

Abergavenny Town Council
Mike Skilton from Black Mountain Jazz commended Cllr Anne for her outstanding services. (Abergavenny Town Council)

The prestigious Good Citizen Awards were announced and bestowed upon deserving recipients during the dinner. 

The recipients of these awards, including Chris Jones, Belinda Dwyer, Bryn Probert, and Jeremy and Katrina Gass, were honoured for their outstanding contributions to the community. Brian Wellington, though not present at the meal, was also recognised for his hard work. 

Abergavenny Town Council
Chris Jones was one of the locals recognised for his contributions to the community. (Abergavenny Town Council)

Abergavenny Town Council
Bryn Probert from the Abergavenny Veterans Breakfast Club was also recognised by the Council. (Abergavenny Town Council)
Abergavenny Town Council
Belinda Dwyer (middle) was thanked by the Mayor for her incredible contributions. (Abergavenny Town Council)

Additionally, co-operative agreements were signed with prominent local organisations, emphasising their commitment to community development and collaboration.

Mike Skilton, Lucie Parkin of Abergavenny Writing Festival, and Ange Sampson of Bridge to Cross Charity (7 Corners) each secured three-year agreements to support the continued growth of their respective initiatives. 

Abergavenny Town Council
Cllr Anne Wilde also extended her thanks to Lucie Parkin of the Abergavenny Writing Fest and Abergavenny Food Festival. (Abergavenny Town Council)

Abergavenny Town Council
Local charity 7 Corners was also represented at the event. (Abergavenny Town Council)

Jerome and Katrina Gass received recognition from Cllr Anne during the event. (Abergavenny Town Council)

The event went on to feature the presentation of a Letter of Recognition to Andrew Richards from the Borough Band, recognising his remarkable 60 years of service to music. 

Mayor Wilde expressed her gratitude to the community for their unwavering support throughout her term, stating: "It has been a privilege to serve as Mayor of Abergavenny, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such dedicated individuals and organisations.

“Together, we have made a positive difference in our community, and I look forward to continuing this journey of growth and collaboration." 

Abergavenny Town Council
The night was a sparkling representation of the community Abergavenny has created. (Abergavenny Town Council)