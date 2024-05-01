A celebration of community with Abergavenny Town Council

Abergavenny Town Council hosted a memorable community dinner on Thursday, April 25, to commemorate the exemplary term of Mayor Anne Wilde.
The event, held at the Priory Centre, was a testament to Mayor Wilde's efforts and the remarkable spirit of the Abergavenny community.
Described as a night of “triumph” by Robert Parker of Abergavenny Rotary and Saxophonist; it was an exhibition of warmth, vibrancy and exceptional organisation.
Among the guests were representatives from respected local organisations, dedicated volunteers, and community members whose lives have been touched by Anne's impactful initiatives.
Bernadette Kelly, representing MIND in the Gwent Monmouthshire Branch, conveyed her delight in saying: "It was a lovely night, and I enjoyed hearing about the other projects in the area."
Further to this, Mike Skilton of Black Mountain Jazz extended his gratitude to Anne, remarking, "Please pass my thanks to Anne for an excellent and highly enjoyable evening last night."
The prestigious Good Citizen Awards were announced and bestowed upon deserving recipients during the dinner.
The recipients of these awards, including Chris Jones, Belinda Dwyer, Bryn Probert, and Jeremy and Katrina Gass, were honoured for their outstanding contributions to the community. Brian Wellington, though not present at the meal, was also recognised for his hard work.
Additionally, co-operative agreements were signed with prominent local organisations, emphasising their commitment to community development and collaboration.
Mike Skilton, Lucie Parkin of Abergavenny Writing Festival, and Ange Sampson of Bridge to Cross Charity (7 Corners) each secured three-year agreements to support the continued growth of their respective initiatives.
The event went on to feature the presentation of a Letter of Recognition to Andrew Richards from the Borough Band, recognising his remarkable 60 years of service to music.
Mayor Wilde expressed her gratitude to the community for their unwavering support throughout her term, stating: "It has been a privilege to serve as Mayor of Abergavenny, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such dedicated individuals and organisations.
“Together, we have made a positive difference in our community, and I look forward to continuing this journey of growth and collaboration."