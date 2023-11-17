Police are looking into reports of damage to a cash machine at an Abergavenny supermarket.
Gwent Police received a report of criminal damage, after a cash machine was damaged at Waitrose, Merthyr Road, Llanfoist.
It is believed the machine was damaged at around 12:45am yesterday (Thursday).
Officers attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2300389905, or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.