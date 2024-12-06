Dyfed-Powys Police has said that they have been made aware of rogue traders in the area, in particular Crickhowell, offering gardening services.
A spokesperson for the police said: “Not all traders are dishonest, but there are things you should do to make sure you don't become a victim of rogue traders.”
The police’s tips for avoiding rogue traders:
- Check their identification and use the spyhole or door chain if you have one.
- Never sign a contract until you have shopped around first.
- Ask for more time to consider the offer and to get a second quotation. A genuine seller will understand this and not try to pressurise you into signing that day.
- Get advice from family, friends, or neighbours before agreeing to have any work done.
- If you have any suspicions or concerns, ask the trader to leave, close the door and call the police or contact trading standards.
- Do not allow any callers or workmen to take you to the bank, building society or Post Office.