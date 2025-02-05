A 21-year-old man arrested in connection with an indecent exposure incident near King Henry VIII School in Abergavenny has been released under investigation.
Gwent Police confirmed the man, from the Abergavenny area, was arrested on Tuesday, February 4, on suspicion of indecent exposure. However, he has now been released while enquiries continue.
The incident, which involved a man wearing a balaclava exposing himself to children walking home from school on January 28, sparked concern and a warning from the school to remain vigilant.
Police previously reported that the suspect was seen near a block of garages along the lane connecting Park Crescent to Highfield Crescent/Ysguborwen at approximately 3:10pm on the day of the incident.