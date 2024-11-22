Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision at Llanellen which has left a pedestrian in critical condition.
Officers from Gwent Police attended the A4042 at Llanellen yesterday (Thursday) at around 5:10pm.
The collision involved a grey Ford Ranger and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a 55-year-old woman from Newport, was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition. Her family have been informed.
A 40-year-old man from Pontypool was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by due care, driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, and driving over the prescribed drug limit.
He has since been released under investigation.
The road was closed for several hours yesterday and reopened during the early hours of this morning.
“We’re asking for anyone with CCTV – including dashcam or doorbell footage - or witnesses who may have seen the collision, to contact us,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.
“You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400387976, with any details.
“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”