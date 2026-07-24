AS we head into Friday morning efforts to tackle the Blaenavon wildfire are still ongoing.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been working alongside Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and other emergency services to bring the fire/ smoke under control which started on Sunday evening.
Although the fire has not directly impacted NRW-managed land, it highlighted how close it has come and the importance of multiple services, contractors and colleagues working together to contain it safely.
Yesterday, NRW teams supported the fire and rescue service by providing water browsers and tractors to transport water and dampen down the perimeter of the fire and strengthen fire breaks.
This support helped contain and control the fire while reducing smoke in the area.
The fire services last update was around 11pm last night with the same message of:
Wildfire safety advice
If you are living or working in an area affected by the smoke, please keep your windows and doors closed.
Smoke from wildfires can irritate eyes, nose and throat, and may cause coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath.
If you are travelling, keep your vehicle windows closed, and switch air con to recirculation mode.
Keep inhalers and medication with you.
If you have symptoms and they do not improve when inside, stay away from smoke or ash, ask for advice from your GP or call 111.
If you see any suspicious behaviour, call 101 or if you spot active fire, call 999.
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