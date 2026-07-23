A popular beauty spot has been closed to the public as emergency services use it as a vital source to fight the ongoing wildfire in the Blaenavon area.
Keepers Pond would ordinarily be filled with wild swimmers and sun worshippers at this time of the year as people flock to the stunning landscape near Abergavenny. But today the fire service has started to use the water for the much more important purpose of extinguishing the ongoing blaze.
The Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA) confirmed that the site is closed to the public this afternoon, as the water is taken to the site of the fire in a bid to bring it to a close.
“Due to the wildfire in the Blaenavon area, Keepers Pond car park is currently closed. Emergency services are using the pond as a water source to help tackle the fire,” a spokesperson said.
“For everyone's safety, please avoid the area until further notice. We will provide updates on the reopening of the car park as soon as more information becomes available. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”
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