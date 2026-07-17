A string of essential infrastructure projects could see traffic disruptions for local drivers as they bring with them a series of road closures, diversions, and speed restrictions across the county. Monmouthshire County Council has issued several temporary traffic regulation orders to allow utility teams to safely carry out vital poling and water works.
The disruptions begin on July 23 on the R64 Kemeys Road to Llanarth Road in Llanvihangel Gobion. To accommodate poling works by MJ Quinn, the highway will be reduced to a single lane managed by temporary traffic signals between 10:00 and 5pm. For safety, the speed limit will also be slashed from 60mph to 30mph.
On the same day, a two-phase poling project will start on Mount Pleasant Road in Penpergwm. Phase one on July 23 will close a 0.70km section from 08:00 to 17:00, followed by a smaller 60-meter closure near King Road on July 24. A signed diversion via King Road and Glanffrwd Road will be active.
Llandewi Rhydderch will face two distinct closures on Friday, July 24. An 80-meter stretch of Galchen Road will shut from 11:00 to 17:00 for poling works, diverting traffic through the B4233 and Plough Road. Meanwhile, Church Lane will close for a 60-meter stretch between 8am and 5pm, with a diversion route utilizing Mount Pleasant Road, Glanffrwd Road, Panel Road, and Plough Road.
Moving into the following week, Belmont Close in Abergavenny will close from July 27 to July 29 between 8am and 5pm. Because it is a no-through route, no formal diversion is signed, but on-site operatives will manage access with short delays.
Concurrently, Llangattock Lingoed will experience a phased closure on Barry-Cathlea Road. On July 27, a 290-meter section will close, requiring a diversion via Pool Hall Road, Old Court Road, Great Park Road, and Grosmont Road. The next day, July 28, a separate 0.65km section will close; as a dead-end, site workers will manually assist residents.
Finally, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water will shut a 50-meter section of Twmballyn at Llanelly Hill from July 28 to July 30. Drivers will be rerouted via Waenllapria and Miners Row.
Carl Touhig, Head of Neighbourhood Services, confirmed that reasonable access to fronting properties will be maintained across all affected sites. However, unauthorised access through the restricted zones remains a legal offence.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.