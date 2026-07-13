The following week brings further closures to Llangattock Lingoed. Barry-Cathlea Road will close in two phases on July 27 and 28 between 8am and 5pm. The first phase closes a 290-meter section west of Pool Hall Road, with a signed diversion via Old Court Road and Grosmont Road. The second phase closes a 0.65km section east of Pool Hall Road; because this is a no-through route, no diversion will be signed, but short delays should be expected as workers manage essential property access.