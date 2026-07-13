Monmouthshire residents and motorists should prepare for a wave of travel disruptions later this month, as the county council prepares to issue several temporary traffic regulations to facilitate utility and infrastructure works. The orders, issued by Carl Touhig, Head of Neighbourhood Services, will take effect between late July to allow for poling and waterworks to proceed safely.
The disruptions begin on July 23 in Penpergwm, where Mount Pleasant Road will undergo a two-phase closure operating between 8am and 5pm. Phase one will close a 0.70km section from the Glanffrwd Road junction on July 23, followed by a smaller 60-meter closure near King Road on July 24. A signed diversion route via King Road and Glanffrwd Road will be active for both phases.
Simultaneously, motorists on the R64 Kemeys Road to Llanarth Road in Llanvihangel Gobion will face speed restrictions on July 23. To ensure safety during poling works by MJ Quinn, the standard 60mph speed limit will be slashed to 30mph between 10am and 5pm. The affected stretch extends for roughly 205 meters near the Llanvair Grange junction, and traffic will be reduced to a single lane managed by temporary signals.
On July 24, attention shifts to Llandewi Rhydderch, where two separate roads will close for poling installations. Church Lane will close for a 60-meter stretch from 8am to 5pm, with a diversion route using Mount Pleasant Road, Glanffrwd Road, Panel Road, and Plough Road. Later that day, Galchen Road will close an 80-meter section near the B4233 junction from 11am to 5pm, with drivers diverted via the B4233 and Plough Road.
The following week brings further closures to Llangattock Lingoed. Barry-Cathlea Road will close in two phases on July 27 and 28 between 8am and 5pm. The first phase closes a 290-meter section west of Pool Hall Road, with a signed diversion via Old Court Road and Grosmont Road. The second phase closes a 0.65km section east of Pool Hall Road; because this is a no-through route, no diversion will be signed, but short delays should be expected as workers manage essential property access.
Finally, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water works will prompt a three-day closure on Twmballyn at Llanelly Hill from July 28 to July 30. A 50-meter section near Waenllapria will be shut, forcing a diversion onto Miners Row and the R206.
The council assures that reasonable access will be maintained for fronting properties across all affected locations.
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