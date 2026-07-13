Residents of Belmont Close in Abergavenny should prepare for brief travel disruptions later this month as Monmouthshire County Council implements a temporary road closure for essential utility works.
The council intends to issue a temporary traffic regulation order to facilitate safe poling works in the area. The restriction will take effect on July 27, 2026, and is expected to finish by July 29, 2026. Crews will operate daily between 8am and 5pm over the three days.
The closure will affect a 20-meter section of Belmont Close, located roughly 40 meters from its junction with Belmont Road. Because Belmont Close is a cul-de-sac, the council will not post an official diversion route. Instead, site operatives will manage access and egress, though drivers should expect short delays. Fronting properties will retain reasonable access throughout the three-day project.
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