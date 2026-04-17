Police are appealing for information after a quad bike was stolen from a property near Crickhowell.
The theft is believed to have taken place in the Cwmdu area sometime between 4pm on Monday, April 13, and 8:30am on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.
The vehicle is described as a green Suzuki King Quad 500, registration WA19 EFL.
Dyfed-Powys Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
The front of the quad (Dyfed-Powys Police)
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