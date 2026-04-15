A LANE is currently closed on the A465 between Ebbw Vale and Tredegar due to a vehicle fire.
Gwent Police say this may cause delays, and have asked motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes for their journey.
A LANE is currently closed on the A465 between Ebbw Vale and Tredegar due to a vehicle fire.
Gwent Police say this may cause delays, and have asked motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes for their journey.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.