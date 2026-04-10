With the Senedd elections approaching in less than a month, there is a natural moment to pause and reflect on what the Welsh Government has delivered over recent years, and how those decisions have improved the daily life for the people of Monmouthshire.
One of the most significant achievements has been the expansion of universal free school meals for primary-aged children. This has made a real, tangible difference to families across our county, along with all the others in Wales, offering certainty at a time when household budgets have been under such considerable pressure. It is an investment not only in children’s wellbeing today, but in their long-term educational potential: in short, it is a contribution to the future of the children of Wales today who will be the citizens of tomorrow.
Housing has also been a central pillar of recent Welsh Government policy. Right across Wales, including here in Monmouthshire, support has been directed towards building affordable homes, tackling homelessness, and helping people to find stable jobs. This is part of an over-arching ambition: ensuring that every resident has the security and opportunities needed to build a good, long-term, rewarding life.
We have has also benefited here from significant shared investment in the county’s education infrastructure. New schools have been built and/or modernised in Abergavenny, Caldicot and Monmouth. And they have help fund and deliver transformative work supporting pupils with additional learning needs - a shining beacon to the even-handed way in which our Welsh Government has worked to build equality, community and opportunity.
Welsh government support has also helped Monmouthshire protect services that matter: youth provision, advice services, social care: services lost in many areas of England.
Another area of support has been transport: the Welsh government have helped fund local road improvements, safer walking and wheeling routes and collision‑reduction schemes. Support also has helped with public transport across our towns and villages.
And I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank one of your outstanding Members of Senedd, John Griffiths MS, who retires this week and who has represented the south of the county with dedication over many years.
Whatever the outcome of the elections next month, one thing remains constant: Monmouthshire County Council will continue to work closely with the next Welsh Government. Our focus is unwavering, championing our communities and ensuring that the services residents value most receive the support and resources they need to thrive.
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