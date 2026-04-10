One of the most significant achievements has been the expansion of universal free school meals for primary-aged children. This has made a real, tangible difference to families across our county, along with all the others in Wales, offering certainty at a time when household budgets have been under such considerable pressure. It is an investment not only in children’s wellbeing today, but in their long-term educational potential: in short, it is a contribution to the future of the children of Wales today who will be the citizens of tomorrow.