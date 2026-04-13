NOTHING quite said, “It’s springtime” than two lambs frolicking in the field, fresh with the joy of life and a strong southwesterly.
Likewise, nothing said “Welcome to the modern world” more than a stray plastic bag floating around the place, looking for a patch of grass to set up camp on for the next 10 to 1,000 years.
The trouble is, as the Green Party used to tell us before they got into dancing and drugs, plastic bags never fully biodegrade but slowly decompose and leak a multitude of toxic micro plastics into the environment.
They’re the pollute that keeps on polluting, and are not just bags for life, they’re bags for death too.
Sheep and other animals will often mistake plastic waste for food and consume it as they forage.
Obviously, a sheep’s digestive system will not break down a plastic bag, and if they accumulate in a sheep’s stomach over time it can prevent them digesting proper food leading to malnutrition, pain, starvation and eventually - death!
A vigilant Chronicle reader spotted a plastic bag worrying lambs in a field in Llanfoist on Easter weekend.
And although that sounds as funny as the video they filmed is. It was only because the lambs were scared of the bag and no harm was done.
In another instance things could have gone differently.
So keep plastic where it belongs. In celebrity’s cheekbones!
And yes. The hiker in question picked up the plastic bag and binned it!
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