People in Abergavenny once again found themselves looking to the skies this evening when the air ambulance hovered above the town before landing just outside the town.
The Wales Air Ambulance helicopter, which had been scrambled from Dafen in Carmarthenshire, took just 24 minutes to cover the 58 mile journey from West Wales and landed near Abergavenny Garden Centre according to the flight tracker, RescueRadar.co.uk.
The helicopter departed its base at 6.13pm.
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