USK Choral Festival from tomorrow until Sunday (Thursday, February 29 to March 3) is ‘bigger’ than ever before, featuring no less than 36 choirs and nine concerts.
It is the fourth time the festival has been held, and things kick off on Thursday evening at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church with Sing With Us, Byrd Song, The Narth Singers and Blaenavon Male Voice Choir.
Friday at the same venue and time sees Newport Philharmonic Choir, Cantorian Cyfarthfa, The Priory Singers and The Bridge Chorus.
On Saturday, there is a ‘Come & Sing’ workshop at Usk Catholic Church from 10am to 12 noon, followed by a concert at The Sessions House at 1.30pm featuring The Melody Makers, Just Sing, Llangybi Village Ensemble and The Dee Ensemble.
Back at St Mary’s at 3.30pm, you can see and hear Barry Ladies Choir, Newport Cathedral Choir, Swn Y Gan and Risca Male Voice Choir.
That’s followed at The Sessions House at 5.30pm by Spectrum Singers, Croesyceiliog Male Choir, Mello D and Cwmbran Baroque Singers.
And in the evening at St Mary’s at 7.30pm, it’s the turn of Cor Aduniad, Sound Women, Abertillery Orpheus Male Choir and Rock Choir.
There’s still plenty to see and hear on Sunday, with the church hosting a concert featuring The Singing Club, Abertillery Ladies Orpheus Choir, Alive and Kickin’ and Synergy at 2.30pm.
Then at 4.30pm, you can catch Chepstow Chatelaines, Cantorian Sanctaidd, The Howlers and Torfaen Male Choir at The Sessions House.
And bringing the curtain down at the church at 7pm will be Pontnewydd Ladies Choir, Monmouthshire Community Choir, Monmouth Male Voice Choir and Vox in Frok.
For more information go to uskchoralfestival.co.uk
Online ticket sales have finished, although any still available will be for sale on the door or at Wendy’s Cafe.
This year’s designated charity for the Usk Choral Festival weekend is the dementia supporting Forget-me-not Chorus.