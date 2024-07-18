IT'S full speed ahead for a review of the Welsh Labour Government’s controversial 20mph urban roll-out, says the Transport Minister, with another £5m allocated to reassess limits on mainly "main or strategic roads".
Ken Skates, who returned to the Transport role in March having resigned in 2021, previously announced the review following “consistent” concerns raised by "a lot of people".
But with already stretched county councils being left to "sort out the mess", Conservative Shadow Transport Minister Natasha Asghar MS said she "cannot see there being many significant changes", leading to "sheer frustration" for motorists.
Last year's 20mph roll out sparked a record 469,000 Senedd petition calling on the Welsh Government to reverse the £34m Wales-wide imposition, while one calling for the retention of the lower limits attracted just 5,399.
Demonstrations with protesters carrying banners and placards opposing the plans were also held.
Updated guidance to councils now says that while there is no need to reassess all roads, the Government expects most changes from 20mph to 30mph on A and B roads "away from places that attract frequent pedestrians".
New funding has been announced for local authority highways authorities to assess whether speed limits should be increased again on certain roads from September.
The number of roads reviewed by each authority will vary, depending on the level of feedback.
Mr Skates claimed recent data on the number of crashes and casualties in 20mph zones was "encouraging", and they "can continue to make 20mph a real success story".
"We have still got a way to go but it shows things are moving in the right direction," he said.
"By working together and supporting highways authorities to make changes where it is right to do so, I believe we can continue to make 20mph a real success story for Wales."
Andrew Morgan, leader of Welsh Local Government Association, welcomed the opportunity to re-look at certain roads.
"There will need to be a high level of confidence that, if and where the limit is raised back to 30mph, it will not result in the very risks the policy was designed to mitigate," he added.
But South Wales East MS Natasha Asghar MS said: "Whilst I appreciate that Labour and the Cabinet Secretary appear to be listening to the public on 20mph, it is unclear who will be seeing these changes and how quickly they will be implemented.
“Councils, who are already stretched due to Labour’s budget cuts, will be left to sort out the mess the Labour Government has made of their 20mph policy, and I cannot see there being many significant changes as a result.
"Five million pounds is being given to councils in Wales, who have to bid for funding and there does not seem to be a timeline in place, which will undoubtedly lead to sheer frustration for drivers from all corners of Wales."