Refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ arrived at this year’s Green Man Festival for her first ever visit to Wales.
Little Amal is a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee child who has become a global symbol of human rights, especially those of refugees.
Amal has travelled to 166 towns and cities in 17 countries, has met the Pope, visited the UN and European Parliament and now Green Man.
The visit is pertinent as Wales is a Nation of Sanctuary and Powys has hosted the highest number of Ukrainian refugees. Little Amal is here to remind us of the many child refugees who still need care with her message to the world: “Don’t forget about us”.
Amal means ‘hope’ in Arabic and she drew the attention of festival goers as she arrived at Green Man.
Little Amal’s journeys are produced by The Walk Productions in association with Handspring Puppet Company.